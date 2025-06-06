General Hospital June 6 Spoilers: Carly Explodes at Jason as Nina and Drew Make Risky Pact

Following the dramatic birth of Sasha’s baby on the courtroom floor, Michael and Willow face a legal mess neither of them can clean up on their own in the General Hospital June 6 episode.

With both parents’ affairs now public record, the judge might determine that neither household is suitable for the children. At the hospital, Sonny meets his newest granddaughter and takes the opportunity to speak with Michael. He encourages his son to pursue a custody compromise.

Michael admits that’s all he and Willow ever wanted, but blames Drew for repeatedly escalating the conflict. Meanwhile, Sasha publicly confirms Michael is the baby’s father, putting to rest any lingering suspicions about Jason.

Jason faces Carly’s wrath

However, Jason’s troubles are far from over. Carly lashes out at Jason for staying silent about Sasha’s baby. She’s furious that he kept this secret from her, especially when it involves her son and grandchild.

Jason tries to explain that both Sasha and Michael asked him to stay quiet, but Carly doesn’t accept that. For her, this betrayal cuts deeper than most.

Nina warns Drew to stay quiet

At the same time, Nina confronts Drew about Carly’s accusations and the real reason Portia targeted him. Drew is ready to come clean to Willow about everything—Jacinda, Tracy, and what really went down. But Nina warns him that honesty could backfire.

If Willow finds out how deeply Drew has been manipulating things behind her back, she may walk away for good. Drew is stuck—tell the truth and lose Willow, or keep quiet and owe Nina.

