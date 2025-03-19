General Hospital March 18 Episode Recap: Carly Fights For Her Life; Brook Lynn Faces Fall Out

The new episode of Genreal Hospital is packed with mystery and scares! Last episode saw Carly being the collateral damage in Valentin’s war against Brennan. Valentin tried to kill Brennan by poisoning his champagin which Carly consumes in a shocking twist.

She has been hopitalized and revealed to be in serious condition. Anna and Brennan hope for the antidote to arrive in time to save Carly’s life. Elsewhere, Chase was struggling to wrap his head around Brook Lynn’s bombshell revelation.

She finally told her husband that Dante was the father of the baby she put for adoption about 20 years ago. Chase had a friendly personal and profitable professional relationship with Dante. The pair often confided in each other about their problems.

Now, this shocking truth will bring a crack in their bond. But the biggest question is whether Brook lynn and Chase will spill the secret to Dante or keep going about their lives like nothing happened. If they go for the former, drama, heartbreak and betrayals will ensue.

After his murder attempt goes in vain, Valentin decided to sneak into his old home – where Sonny currently resides – to collect his documents. But he unfortunately gets caught by Sonny who held him at gun-point to prise information out of him.

It looks like Valentine has intel that could buy his freedom, with that being only option at his disposal, he might spill some beans to Sonny. Elsewhere, Sasha decided she doesn’t want to move out of the Quatermaine’s house and confronts Jason for the same.

On top of that she decided to keep the paternity test results hidden from her partner Jason. While everyone has presumed it to be Jason’s it’s actually Michael but Sasha doesn’t want the secret to be out. As if there isn’t enough baby-daddy drama already!

Lastly, Lucas is mortified that his partner Brad might figure out his recent romantic encounter with another guy in Miami. Stay tuned for more updates!