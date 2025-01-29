General Hospital Recap: Portia Shares Tragic News with Alexis and Sasha Announces Her Pregnancy

On Tuesday, January 28, General Hospital viewers saw Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) meet with Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to discuss the shocking death of Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco).

Portia informed Alexis that Sam’s death was due to an intentional digitalis overdose. She explained how they had noticed a pattern and confirmed that the police were involved in the investigation.

Alexis was determined to find answers herself and later questioned Isaiah Gannon (Sawandi Wilson) about the situation. Isaiah said that he had managed to save a third patient from the same overdose but regretted that he couldn’t save Sam. Alexis also admitted that she too wished she could have done more for Sam.

Meanwhile, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) asked her mother, Portia, to examine Kai Taylor’s (Jens Austin Astrup) medical chart. Portia agreed to meet with Kai and suggested getting multiple opinions on his injury.

Although the prognosis was unlikely to change, Portia stated that Kai deserved to know everything about his condition. Trina, agreeing with her mother, shared a tender moment with Kai once Portia left.

In Germany, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) met with Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure), who offered to handle sending Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) lab cultures through the WSB to avoid customs issues.

Carly questioned why Brennan was being so helpful, and he admitted that when he first came to Port Charles on a mission, he hadn’t expected to form a connection with her. Over time, however, Brennan found himself looking forward to Carly’s visits, especially after she came to see him in prison.

The two exchanged some playful banter, and Brennan invited Carly to join him at a spa. Carly turned down the offer but left the door open for the future.

Later, while Brennan was enjoying a spa treatment, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) appeared. Posing as a spa employee Valentin prepared to strangle Brennan.

Back at the Quartermaine mansion, tensions rose as Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) shared some personal updates with her mother, Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer).

Brook Lynn revealed that her medical results showed nothing preventing her from having a baby, although she still wondered about the child she gave up for adoption years ago.

Meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) caused some drama by criticizing the drink Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) made for her.

Sasha, despite Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) efforts to intervene, prepared a replacement drink. In a shocking twist, Sasha suddenly blurted out that she was pregnant.

Tracy, assuming Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) was the father, was shocked when Sasha clarified that it wasn’t him. Instead, Sasha said that she had a one-night stand and the father wasn’t in the picture.

This revelation sparked concern from Jason, who later confronted Sasha outside the boathouse and asked if Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) knew about the pregnancy.

Back inside the mansion, Brook Lynn shared her positive outlook about her baby-making plans with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) after receiving good news about her medical results. However, Chase’s demeanor shifted as he confessed that he couldn’t get Brook Lynn pregnant.

