General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly’s Arrival Ruin Valentin’s Plan to Eliminate Brennan?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, January 29, reveal a series of shocking confrontations, miscommunications, and life-altering decisions. While Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) questions Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) about her baby’s paternity, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) finds himself caught in Tracy Quartermaine’s (Jane Elliot) relentless scrutiny. Meanwhile, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) embarks on a revenge mission to take down Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure), but Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) unexpected arrival may throw everything off course.

Jason presses Sasha about whether Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) knows he’s the father of her baby, and she confirms that Michael is fully aware. Though Michael has agreed to let Sasha raise the child alone, Jason suspects he may not be entirely happy with that arrangement.

Elsewhere, Cody discovers that Tracy has been harassing Sasha again—this time over a mouse! Sasha blurted out that she was pregnant to avoid climbing to retrieve it, which led Tracy to question Cody about whether he could be the father. Though Cody clarifies that he never slept with Sasha, he still lashes out at Tracy for her relentless meddling.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) reels from Harrison Chase’s (Josh Swickard) devastating confession that he can’t get her pregnant. As they process the heartbreaking news, they consider alternative paths to parenthood, though both are deeply disappointed by this unexpected setback.

At the boathouse, Cody overhears Sasha talking to Jason and jumps to the wrong conclusion—assuming Jason is the father of Sasha’s baby. Misunderstandings aren’t the only drama unfolding, as Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) warns Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) that bad things always happen when Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) is around. Determined to bring him down, Lulu urges Anna to take action before more lives are lost.

In another twist, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) learns that Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) was deliberately poisoned with a digitalis overdose. As Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) processes this horrifying revelation, he becomes determined to seek justice.

Meanwhile, Carly remains convinced that Brennan is a good man and, despite the looming danger, decides to meet him at the spa. This decision may prove fateful, as Valentin is already on-site, ready to eliminate Brennan in an act of revenge. Convinced that Brennan is responsible for past betrayals, Valentin launches a strangling attempt, vowing, “This is for Prague!”

However, just when it seems Brennan is doomed, an interruption—possibly Carly’s arrival—could thwart Valentin’s plan. Whether Carly unknowingly steps in or someone else intervenes, Brennan survives the ordeal.

As the week unfolds, Brennan and Carly’s bond may grow stronger, complicating Valentin’s revenge plans. Will Carly’s presence change the course of Brennan’s fate? Stay tuned for more shocking twists and turns on General Hospital.

