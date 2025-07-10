General Hospital Spoilers July 10 Episode: Can Michael Stop Sasha and Daisy From Leaving Port Charles?

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, July 10, tease that Michael will stand firm on keeping Sasha and Daisy in Port Charles. He wants to ensure Sasha feels safe, but he doesn’t agree with her plan to go into hiding with Daisy. This could lead to Michael pushing for custody if Sasha doesn’t agree to his terms. Michael will try to work out a deal to keep his family close.

Kai admits the truth to Curtis

Over with Kai, he will confess to Curtis that he tipped off Drew. Because of this, Drew managed to stop Jacinda and ruin Curtis’ bribery plan. Curtis will be furious at Kai for getting involved in something he didn’t fully understand. Trina will also find out about Kai’s actions, and she won’t be happy about his secret moves behind her back.

Meanwhile, Drew will get some big news. Someone will hand over a special delivery that gives him new leverage. It’s not clear yet if Kai will betray someone else or if another source will step in, but Drew will have something useful in his hands by the end of the day.

Stella pushes Portia to fix her marriage

At the same time, Stella will sit down with Portia and encourage her to fix her marriage with Curtis. Stella believes Portia and Curtis should remember why they got married in the first place. Portia will also cross paths with Jordan, but Jordan will be suspicious of Portia’s real intentions. If Portia tries to make peace, Jordan may question if she really means it.

Meanwhile, Marco will face questions and threaten to take legal steps if the harassment against him doesn’t stop. Across town, Carly will try to prevent Sonny from making a move against Jenz. Lucas asked Carly to convince Sonny to calm down since any wrong move could put their loved ones in danger. Carly and Sonny will clash over this heated issue.

Elsewhere, Emma will question Josslyn about her breakup with Vaughn. Josslyn and Vaughn will keep playing mind games, so there’s more drama ahead for them, too.

