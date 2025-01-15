General Hospital Spoilers: Will Drew Replace Sam with Willow and Can Josslyn Take Down Cyrus?

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is determined to see justice served. On Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, she will press Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) to take action against Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober).

Josslyn wants Anna to secure a warrant and arrest Cyrus immediately. However, Anna will argue that the evidence against Cyrus isn’t solid enough yet. Despite the setback, Anna is expected to confront Cyrus for an intense interrogation, showing she’s keeping a close eye on him.

Meanwhile, Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) will issue a stern warning to Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst). He doesn’t want her getting involved with Cyrus in any capacity.

Lucky, Elizabeth, and Lucas Jones (Van Hansis) suspect Cyrus might be connected to the recent digitalis overdoses. With concerns mounting, Lucky will urge Elizabeth to keep her distance from the dangerous criminal.

Emma Drake (Braedyn Bruner) will share her strong-willed nature with Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner). Emma will declare that she makes her own choices and doesn’t intend to change. Felicia may worry that Emma’s independence could bring additional challenges for Anna.

In another exciting development, Emma will meet Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) for the first time. While their initial interaction unfolds, Trina’s focus might shift to the PCU bowl game.

Trina will watch the match with Giovanni 'Gio' Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) and grow anxious when Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) gets hurt during the game. Although the situation looks concerning at first, Kai’s ability to impress Trina later this week hints at a positive outcome.

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) will be frustrated by Drew Quartermaine’s (Cameron Mathison) recent decisions. Carly feels left out of the loop and plans to take matters into her own hands, despite concerns from Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) that she might complicate things further.

Meanwhile, Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) continues to block Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) from taking the children away from the Quartermaine mansion.

Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) stands firm in her refusal to allow the children to leave. Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) will ask Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) to step in and retrieve the kids, though Sonny may not be welcomed on Quartermaine property.

As tensions rise, Drew will argue with Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) about his decisions. Alexis may criticize Drew’s budding romance with Willow, warning about its potential impact on Scout Quartermaine (Cosette Abinante).

Drew will counter that Willow could bring positive changes to Scout’s life, even envisioning her as a stepmother. However, Alexis might feel that Drew is moving too fast and trying to replace Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) too quickly.

