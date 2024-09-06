General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Find Sonny’s Missing Gun Before It Causes Trouble?

The upcoming episode of General Hospital on Friday, September 6, is packed with suspense as Jason Morgan takes on a critical mission for Sonny Corinthos, and Josslyn Jacks pushes Carly for the truth about her relationship with Sonny. Meanwhile, other characters face their own dilemmas, from Lucky Spencer’s confrontation with Holly Sutton to a murder investigation heating up in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Lucky Spencer suspects that Holly Sutton is running a con, and he’ll confront her about her true motives, questioning her relationship with Sidwell. Holly’s goal, however, has shifted to ensuring Lucky’s safety and freedom. Back in Port Charles, Jordan Ashford seeks updates from Dante Falconeri, who is closer to identifying a mystery patient, while Ric Lansing pressures Elizabeth Baldwin to report seeing Alexis Davis ditch a weapon. Elizabeth tries to dissuade him, warning that involving the police could send Molly’s mother to prison.

Meanwhile, Anna Devane informs Harrison Chase of a new lead in Agent Jagger Cates’ homicide case, edging closer to finding the killer. In the same episode, Josslyn Jacks confronts Carly about whether she slept with Sonny or simply covered for him. Carly may admit she’s protecting Sonny, enraging Josslyn, who fears the situation could spiral out of control.

Advertisement

Sonny assigns Jason Morgan a crucial task—recover a missing gun that could tie him to murder. While it’s not the weapon that killed Agent Cates, it could still lead back to Sonny, raising the stakes for Jason’s search. Meanwhile, Alexis’ attempt to dispose of the gun may have failed, leaving the possibility that it could surface again.

On a lighter note, Lois Cerullo embarks on a dialect lesson with Ms. Robin Finch, leading to some comedic moments. Tracy Quartermaine might test Lois’ progress as she tries to master a new way of speaking.

With tension running high in Port Charles, Friday’s episode promises key developments in Sonny’s dangerous situation, Carly’s strained relationship with Josslyn, and the unfolding murder investigation. As Jason races to find the missing gun and protect Sonny, other characters face their own challenges. Don’t miss the next episode of General Hospital as secrets unravel and the drama intensifies.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events