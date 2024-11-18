General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Morgan Attend Sam McCall’s Funeral?

Monday, November 18, brings an emotional episode of General Hospital, as loved ones prepare to say goodbye to Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) presence at the funeral is a focal point, as tensions rise and grief takes its toll on Port Charles residents.

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will struggle with the weight of her daughter’s funeral, expressing doubts about whether she can make it through the day. However, her other daughter, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi), may step in with reassurance, reminding Alexis that they’ll face the pain together.

Meanwhile, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) will find some much-needed support from TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) during this difficult time. Although TJ tries to be there for her, the lingering strain in their relationship will make the day even more challenging.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) will speak with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) about Jason’s attendance at the funeral. Drew acknowledges that nothing will stop Jason from being there, particularly since his son, Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn), needs him more than ever. However, grief can bring out unexpected emotions, and Danny may lash out at Lucas Jones (Van Hansis), blaming him for Sam’s death following the transplant.

Elsewhere, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) will offer support to Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), encouraging him to process his grief. Cody’s efforts may help Dante find direction, but losing Sam has left him feeling lost and uncertain about the future.

At Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Josslyn Jacks’ (Eden McCoy) apartment, Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) will arrive hoping for another chance to make things right with Trina. After an awkward interaction, Trina may reluctantly hear him out, as Kai seeks to prove his sincerity and redeem himself.

Meanwhile, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) won’t let someone slip away without consequences. Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) could be the one she confronts, potentially about his plans to leave. However, Lucky may receive a surprising job offer, giving him a reason to stay in Port Charles.

In addition, fans eagerly anticipating the return of Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins) might catch hints of her awakening. Though TV Guide initially reported her debut episode as Monday, November 18, updates suggest it might occur on Tuesday instead. Regardless, Monday’s cliffhanger moments could reveal signs of Lulu’s recovery, such as subtle movements or attempts to wake from her coma.

As Port Charles mourns Sam McCall, loved ones navigate their grief, new beginnings, and unresolved tensions. With Jason determined to honor Sam, and hints of Lulu’s recovery on the horizon, General Hospital promises emotional moments and exciting developments. Stay tuned for more updates as the drama unfolds.

