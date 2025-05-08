General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Take the Fall for Danny’s Near-Tragedy?

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital (May 8) brings high-stakes drama as Jason Morgan and Dante Falconeri go head-to-head over a shocking incident, while Nina Reeves erupts in fury and Drew Cain makes a vengeful vow. Meanwhile, Brad Cooper faces a life-changing fork in the road, and Elizabeth Baldwin starts uncovering buried secrets.

The fallout from the bonfire disaster begins with Dante confronting Jason about the near-death of his son Rocco. Though Jason learns that his own son, Danny, was involved, Dante pins the blame squarely on Jason for his lack of oversight. The emotional confrontation leaves Jason rattled as he prepares to discipline Danny—balancing stern parenting with compassion, all without the support of Sam McCall.

Elsewhere, Nina vents to Curtis Ashford, livid over Drew’s attempts at damage control. As Drew possibly addresses the media about the setup involving his drugging, Nina fumes, wondering what it’ll take to finally push him out of her life for good. Meanwhile, Portia Robinson, worried her role in Nina’s scheme might come to light, quietly probes Willow Corinthos to find out how much Drew has uncovered.

Later, Drew confronts Tracy Quartermaine with a dark promise: the person who betrayed him will pay. Though Tracy might suspect she’s the target of his accusations, the real culprits are Nina and Portia—though Drew remains in the dark for now.

Brad, assisting Drew in his pursuit of justice, receives his promised $1 million payout. Now with a fortune in hand and with Lucas Jones moving on romantically, Brad faces a decision: leave Port Charles for a fresh start or return to working with Selina Wu. Either way, his dramatic exit from GH could be imminent, leaving Lucas bewildered and asking, “What the hell just happened?”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Baldwin grows suspicious of Isaiah Gannon and pushes him for answers about his connection to Jordan Ashford and her secret mission to bring down Jenz Sidwell. Isaiah remains tight-lipped but hints that his romantic ties to Jordan may have fallen apart under the pressure.

As confrontations explode and alliances shift, the pressure in Port Charles mounts. Will Jason carry the burden for Danny’s mistake, and can Drew uncover the real architect of his downfall? With Brad’s future uncertain and Nina’s fury bubbling over, Thursday’s General Hospital is set to deliver drama that leaves lasting scars.