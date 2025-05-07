General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dante Uncover Gio’s True Identity Amidst Secrets and Scandals?

Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital promises explosive revelations and emotional confrontations. As Dante Falconeri zeroes in on Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri’s true background, secrets ripple through Port Charles, affecting everything from WSB operations to unresolved family drama. With loyalties tested and suspicions mounting, nothing stays hidden for long.

Dante is still furious over what happened to Rocco and has been directing much of his anger at Gio. After Lois Cerullo’s cryptic outburst about Gio not being who Dante thinks he is, Dante demands clarification. Lois backtracks, trying to defend Gio’s character, but the damage may already be done. Meanwhile, Lulu Spencer steps in, urging Dante to recognize that he’s unfairly channeling his fear and grief toward Gio.

The clues about Gio’s potential parentage continue to build. Lulu may begin to suspect that Gio could be Dante’s biological son with Brook Lynn Quartermaine. Brook Lynn, on the other hand, finally comes clean to Harrison Chase about something she’s been keeping close—revealing that she once told Tracy about her teenage pregnancy and the child she gave up, while carefully omitting Dante’s name.

Elsewhere, Emma Scorpio-Drake confides in Josslyn Jacks, hinting at deeper motives behind her interest in becoming Professor Henry “Hank” Dalton’s research assistant. But with Joss’s WSB ties, keeping that secret may prove complicated. At a secretive meeting, Joss and Vaughn receive critical instructions from Jack Brennan, who insists that Emma must remain unaware of the real mission.

Back at GH, Gio confides in Emma about the Rocco situation, and she offers her support. Meanwhile, Laura Collins pays a heartfelt visit to Rocco, who finally opens up about the events that led to Dante’s outrage. Over at Alexis Davis’ home, Kristina confronts Ric Lansing about his car crash, unaware of the blackmail scheme involving Ava Jerome. Though the truth remains buried—for now—Kristina offers a peace gesture to her mother, hoping to repair their strained relationship.

As secrets begin to unravel, General Hospital sets the stage for revelations that could rock Port Charles. With Dante edging closer to Gio’s true identity, Brook Lynn’s confession hanging in the air, and the WSB mission complicating lives, the stakes are higher than ever. Stay tuned—because the truth can only stay hidden for so long.