General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lulu Spencer Find Charlotte Cassadine?

On Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, December 4, Lulu Spencer’s long-awaited reunion with her mother, Laura Collins, is overshadowed by devastating news about Charlotte. Meanwhile, the hunt for Valentin Cassadine takes a dramatic turn, and Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s hidden past may finally catch up with her.

Laura Collins returns home to embrace her daughter, Lulu, who has awakened from her coma. However, their joyful reunion quickly turns somber when Laura reveals that Charlotte is on the run with Valentin Cassadine. Overwhelmed, Lulu reacts with heartbreak and frustration over her missing daughter.

In the meantime, Anna Devane feels the weight of her guilt for letting Valentin escape. She meets with Jason Morgan to devise a plan, believing that Jack Brennan holds crucial information about Valentin’s whereabouts. Jason later confronts Brennan with a tempting proposal, potentially offering WSB assistance in exchange for intel. Carly Spencer is also drawn into Anna’s scheme and tasked with planting a bug on Brennan to aid their search.

Elsewhere, Ava Jerome and Ric Lansing share a candid conversation over drinks, while Molly Lansing-Davis predicts Ava will evade conviction. At the same time, Jordan Ashford advises Curtis Ashford to outmaneuver Michael Corinthos and Drew Quartermaine amidst the Aurora drama. Curtis receives further updates from TJ Ashford, who reveals that his relationship with Molly is on the brink of collapse.

At the Quartermaine stables, Brook Lynn confronts Cody Bell for ignoring her calls. Cody pieces together that Lulu may have been the mysterious hitchhiker he encountered earlier. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn grows anxious as secrets from her past threaten to surface. Clues suggest that Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri may be the son she secretly gave up for adoption, adding another layer of intrigue to her story.

As tensions rise and secrets unravel, Wednesday’s General Hospital promises emotional reunions, high-stakes strategies, and shocking revelations. With so much at stake, fans won’t want to miss how these dramatic storylines unfold in the coming episodes.

