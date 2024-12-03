General Hospital Spoilers: Will Molly and Ric Mend Their Relationship?

Tuesday, December 3, promises a dramatic episode of General Hospital as Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) struggles with her relationship woes, Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) processes shocking revelations, and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) mediates a tense family dynamic. Meanwhile, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) are on a mission for justice, and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) gets tangled in matters of the heart.

Molly’s evening takes an emotional turn when her father, Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst), shows up uninvited. Despite her protests, Ric insists on discussing the fallout from Molly’s conversation with TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow). Molly’s fear that her relationship with TJ is beyond repair looms large, especially since their differing views on starting a family remain unresolved. Adding to the tension, Ric defends his courtroom behavior toward Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi), leaving Molly conflicted despite now understanding Kristina’s fall was accidental.

Elsewhere, Lulu Spencer’s awakening continues to shake Port Charles. Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) learns of Lulu’s recovery and supports Dante Falconeri (Dominic Falconeri), who faces the tough task of revealing Charlotte Cassadine’s (Scarlett Fernandez) disappearance with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). As if that weren’t enough, Lulu is confronted with shocking news from Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson), possibly tied to Luke Spencer’s grim fate, leaving her emotional and distraught.

Laura Collins refuses to let Charlotte’s disappearance go unanswered. She confronts Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) and vows to hold him accountable for any harm done. Meanwhile, Laura’s determination inspires Anna Devane, who, consumed by guilt over recent events, enlists Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Carly Spencer to help track Valentin down.

Carly, however, is juggling her own family drama. She continues her efforts to ease the tension between Jason and Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) for the sake of Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn) and Scout Quartermaine (Cosette Abinante). Jason’s refusal to explain his recent actions deepens the mystery, even as Carly pleads for peace.

Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos expresses gratitude to Natalia Ramirez for her courtroom lie to protect Kristina. Natalia’s remorse over her past actions leads to an emotional moment with Sonny, sparking speculation that their bond could grow even more intense in the coming days.

Tuesday’s General Hospital is packed with heartbreak, revelations, and evolving alliances. Will Molly and Ric find common ground? Can Laura and Anna bring Valentin to justice? And how will Sonny’s personal life shift as new emotions come to light? Tune in for all the drama as these stories unfold.

