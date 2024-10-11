General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Confess to Murder?

In the latest General Hospital spoilers for Friday, October 11, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is forced to confront a life-altering choice. With the police closing in and his family under increasing scrutiny, will Sonny confess to his role in the death of Agent John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington)? This decision could change everything for Port Charles’ most notorious mobster, and his loved ones may not be prepared for what’s to come.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

The episode will also feature Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) returning to Pentonville with potentially good news for Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Martin will inform Alexis that the gun, which surfaced at the PCPD, could clear her name, and he expects her release by the end of the day. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), however, is not convinced. She believes the gun should be tested to ensure it’s the same weapon Alexis claimed would exonerate her.

While this development may work in Alexis’ favor, it places more pressure on Sonny. Anna will need to redirect her investigation and will focus on finding another suspect. She calls Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) to the station, questioning her about her alibi from the night Agent Cates was killed, which may lead Carly to reconsider her statement. As the police grow more suspicious, Sonny becomes the prime target once again.

Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) will have a heart-to-heart with Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi), urging her to trust Sonny and stay out of his way. Kristina nearly compromised Sonny’s plans by talking too much to the police, and Dante’s advice is clear—let Sonny handle the situation. However, Sonny’s emotional state will be on full display as Friday’s GH preview shows him shouting that Cates “had to be stopped,” reinforcing his belief that his actions were justified.

Despite this, the weight of his choices weighs heavily on Sonny. GH spoilers suggest he’s considering going through with a full confession, especially as the pressure mounts on Carly and Kristina. With the investigation into the gun ongoing, doubts may arise about whether it’s the same weapon Alexis disposed of, complicating matters further. Sonny’s next move is critical, and it’s clear the drama is far from over.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) will open up to Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) about his personal issues, including troubles with Lucas Jones (Van Hansis) and the chaos surrounding Portia Robinson (Tabyana Ali) at GH. Cody may offer Brad some helpful advice, deepening their unexpected friendship.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) will deal with a subpoena issued to the hospital regarding Heather Webber (Alley Mills). When Portia learns about this, she will fear it could lead to the discovery of her tampering with Heather’s lab results. Ava Jerome (Maura West) will try to support Portia in covering her tracks, but Portia’s anxiety will continue to rise.

Ava will also receive an unexpected visitor at her gallery, leading to an uncomfortable encounter. Whether it’s a tense reunion with Lucas or another surprise visitor, the situation will only add to Ava’s growing frustrations.

As tensions rise across Port Charles, Sonny Corinthos faces the most crucial decision of his life. Will he confess to murder to protect his loved ones, or will the pressure from the police push him in a different direction? With Carly and Kristina under scrutiny and Alexis on the verge of freedom, the consequences of Sonny’s choice will have lasting effects. Elsewhere, the brewing drama at General Hospital and Ava’s unexpected visitor add more layers to this already explosive episode of General Hospital. Don’t miss what happens next as the action unfolds.

