General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Confess to Save Carly?

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital is packed with suspense as Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) wrestles with the idea of confessing to save Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), while Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) tries to clean up the mess. Meanwhile, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) grows suspicious, and Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) grapples with his inability to help his sister.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Kristina finds herself growing wary of Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), suspecting that Anna wants her to stay quiet to avoid making the case worse. At Pentonville, Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) holds the key to Alexis Davis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) salvation, with potentially game-changing evidence involving Carly and her connection to Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure). Carly, sensing trouble, vents to Sonny about the possibility of her alibi being discredited, raising the stakes even higher.

As Carly frets over the legal dangers she’s facing, Sonny contemplates confessing to protect her, though Carly fears that Sonny’s confession could drag her down with him. Jason, on the other hand, is frustrated over the handling of John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington), regretting not taking action earlier. Even as Jason questions Sonny’s strategies, he remains committed to helping Sonny clean up the mess—possibly involving planting evidence that could clear Alexis.

Meanwhile, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) remains determined to get justice, warning Anna that the culprits knew exactly what they were doing. In the GH chapel, Lucky Spencer shares an emotional moment with Laura Collins (Genie Francis), struggling with the guilt of not being able to help his sister, Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins), as a liver donor. Despite his pain, Laura reassures him, offering the support he desperately needs.

As tensions rise in Port Charles, the looming question remains: will Sonny make the ultimate sacrifice by confessing to protect Carly? With Jason caught in the middle and legal threats intensifying, Thursday’s GHepisode promises gripping twists and high-stakes drama. Stay tuned to see how these emotional storylines unfold.

