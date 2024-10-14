General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Turn Himself In to the FBI?

On General Hospital, Sonny Corinthos is at a crossroads as he prepares to confess to the FBI, hoping to protect his loved ones. However, new developments and conflicting loyalties may change his course, leading to high stakes for both Sonny and those around him.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Sonny’s decision to turn himself in stems from his desire to protect Alexis Davis, but Dante Falconeri, his son and police officer, might intervene. Dante’s knowledge of evidence that could clear Alexis puts him in a difficult position between his duty and family loyalty. Despite pressure, Dante may find a way to warn Sonny, helping him avoid a confession altogether. Meanwhile, Martin Grey storms into the police station, questioning the handling of crucial evidence, further complicating matters.

As the tension mounts, Sonny’s confession seems less certain. Even if Dante tips Sonny off, there’s no indication that Dante will face repercussions for his involvement. Meanwhile, Alexis is set to walk free due to the lack of evidence tying the gun found to John “Jagger” Cates’ murder. With this revelation, Sonny might realize he no longer needs to confess and could back out at the last moment.

On another front, Portia Robinson’s lab result tampering is exposed by Brad Cooper. Ric Lansing may try to keep the secret under wraps, but Portia’s career could be in jeopardy if Brad spills the details. Curtis Ashford also gets pulled into the drama, demanding to know how Ric plans to handle Heather Webber’s case and the lab tampering fallout.

As Sonny’s decision hangs in the balance, the tension in Port Charles continues to escalate. With Dante, Martin, and Ric involved in a web of secrets and shifting alliances, Sonny may find a way to escape legal consequences. However, these developments could lead to deeper family and professional conflicts, especially as Portia faces the threat of exposure. The days ahead promise to be pivotal as these storylines collide, keeping viewers on edge.

