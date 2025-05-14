Taylor Swift Looks to Deepen Bond With THIS Grey’s Anatomy Star Amid Distance From Blake Lively: ‘She Wants Her in Her World’

Taylor Swift’s ever-evolving squad might be welcoming a surprising new member: Grey’s Anatomy icon Ellen Pompeo. Once just a fangirl who named her cat after Pompeo’s beloved TV character, the pop superstar is now forging a deeper bond with the actress—and sources say this relationship is quickly growing more personal. With a shifting dynamic between Taylor and longtime pals like Blake Lively, insiders believe Ellen is emerging as a meaningful new presence in her life.

“Ellen adores Taylor and the feeling is mutual,” an insider tells Life & Style. Despite a 20-year age difference and vastly different lifestyles, the two women have found common ground. “Taylor has never let things like age get in the way of friendship. Just look at how close she is with Hugh Jackman,” the source explains. “If she clicks with someone, she wants them in her world.”

This connection goes back further than most realize. Taylor famously named one of her cats “Meredith Grey” after Pompeo’s Grey’s Anatomy character, and the actress even made a cameo in the singer’s star-studded “Bad Blood” video back in 2015. What started as admiration has since evolved into mutual respect and personal connection. “Taylor was giddy when they first met,” the insider says. “But now, they’ve moved past that and become comfortable peers.”

With both women occupying different corners of the entertainment world—Taylor smashing records with her Eras Tour and Ellen transitioning from her 19-season TV run to a focus on advocacy—the two still share aligned values. Their mutual support for causes like LGBTQ+ rights, voter registration, and access to healthcare has given them even more to bond over.

“There’s real respect there,” the insider notes. “They’re planning to reconnect next time Taylor’s in L.A.—maybe not at a wild party, but definitely for dinner with Travis Kelce and Ellen’s husband, Chris Ivery.”

Taylor’s squad may be known for glamorous names and glittering parties, but this latest friendship signals something deeper. As she continues to blend creative partnerships with mentorship and meaning, Ellen Pompeo may become more than just a friend—possibly a collaborator. “Ellen has so much experience in the industry and has broken so many barriers,” the source adds. “Taylor wants that kind of energy in her world.”

