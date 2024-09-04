Grotesquerie Trailer: Niecy-Nash Betts Sets Out To Investigate Heinous Crimes; Travis Kelce Says Mission Will Lead To ‘No Future’

Grotesquerie trailer unveiled first look at Niecy-Nash Betts and Travis Kelce starrer body horror. The FX series follows Detective Lois Tyron (Nash Betts) discovering an unusual and ‘unhuman’ evil practice plaguing a small town, indicating the “end of time.” Before the trailer starts, Kelce sends a message to the viewers, urging them to find a “familiar face.”

"Check out the trailer for FX's Grotesquerie. That's right, you might see some familiar faces,” he says. The trailer kickstarts with Tyron looking baffled while inspecting a crime scene that featured some grotesquerie, justifying the title. She joins forces with a nun and journalist, Sister Megan Duval (Micaela Diamond), to expose the religious cult.

"This killer is someone who knows anatomy. The blood, the DNA — was left there for us to find," Nash Betts says in the trailer. "It's like God left the keys to the candy store to the devil." The evil described as ‘unhuman’ has murdered an entire family, killing 27 people in the mass cult murder.

At one point, Sister Megan says she’s interested in “rituals, cults and their place in American life," hinting that the series will explore religious material, the possible existence and practice of cults, and other similar themes.

Gradually, Lois is consumed by the case with no sight of it ending! That’s when Kelce’s character comes into the frame, warning her that it’s a suicide mission. “There’s no future after this,” he says with a blank face as if being controlled by some supernatural power.

Meanwhile, Sister Megan is developing an erotic relationship with Father Charlie Mayhew (Nicholas Alexander Chavez), showcasing a side that embraces evil in contrast to Lois, who’s fighting against it.

The priest talks about looking at the evil instead of running away, "And what if you enjoy the looking?" he tells Megan. The series’ official synopsis says, “A detective and a nun investigate a series of heinous crimes that seem personal while grappling with personal issues and uncovering a sinister web that raises more questions than answers.”

Ryan Murphy brings another disturbing horror series, set to be released on Hulu on September 25, 2024.