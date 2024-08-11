‘Had My Reservations’: Dominique Thorne Almost Declined Ironheart Role In Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

When Marvel called Dominique Thorne to offer the role of Ironheart, she thought it was “cool but a lot.” She feared becoming typecast by playing a role in such a massive franchise directly after stepping out of theaters and Broadway. Thorne admitted that she had her fears and reservations because of the pressure the job has to offer!

Speaking to Vibe, she revealed that she had “hesitation” while accepting the role. “I mean, of course, to have Marvel call your phone is humbling and incredible, and definitely an honor in a way,” she added. But she had questions about what it would mean for her career and future which were coming from a place of fear. “Because I see myself, especially at that time, a theater actor,” she added.

Thorne revealed that she came from Brooklyn and went to school in the Theater District and it wasn’t until graduation that she gained interest in films. She imagined herself getting into films in the future but when Marvel called she thought it was too much too soon.

“I was so fearful about the potential to be only ever seen as Ironheart or Riri [Williams]. When in my heart, I want to do so much. I want to be able to do so much authentically, too,” she added. The fear of being committed to a huge character was nerve-wracking for her.

Eventually accepted the role and credits her family for the decision, especially her younger brothers Ky-Mani, 15, and Caleb, 7, who were too excited by the possibility. “Considering the other side of that scale and how much that meant also [factored into] how much of an opportunity that could be," she explained.

Hearing, feeling, and seeing the excitement of her younger brothers who could say that their sister was Ironheart, meant everything to her. “It’s untouchable. That’s a feeling that’s undeniable, it really is," she added.

Thorne won people’s hearts after her portrayal of Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which led to the expansion of her character arc with several TV spin-offs like Ironheart and the animated series Eyes of Wakanda.

Marvel officially announced the Ironheart spin-off series in December 2020 which was supposed to premiere in 2023 on Disney+. However, due to some unforeseen reasons, the series kept getting delayed. Although there’s no official release date, Ironheart will premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2025.