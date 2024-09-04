Hailey Bieber Flaunts New Mom Status With THIS Adorable Bling After Welcoming First Child With Justin Bieber; See Here

Hailey Bieber has become a new icon for setting trends online and it appears to have elevated after starting the beautiful journey of motherhood as she flashed a new ring that had the word “MOM” written.

The Rhode founder shared this photo on her Instagram story on Tuesday, September 3. Hailey first showed off her brown nails and then showed her new ring. She made the entire look aesthetic by snapping the picture in the sunlight.

The model has recently been a part of the buzz because she birthed her and her husband, Justin Bieber’s first child, a boy who they named Jack Blues Bieber. The little one’s debut was made by his father, as he shared a picture of his newborn baby's tiny feet on Instagram.

After this, the singer also shared another carousel post, and one of them contained an image where the Purpose singer held a mug that read “PAPA BEAR.” This made the entire post wholesome.

Prior to giving birth, the model gave an interview to W Magazine (published on July 23). Hailey opened up about receiving hate comments as people have attempted to make her feel not so good about her relationship since day one.

The Rhode founder also candidly spoke about getting help via therapy, which helps her to “compartmentalize” the negativity. The entrepreneur feels that people don't desire to believe that they are content and she used to act like it hurts less and has tried to think that one gets accustomed to it at a certain point about what is going to be said and how people will be.

Hailey shared that she came to this realization that it did not get any lesser. While talking about it, she mentioned that the initial phase of her pregnancy was “emotional” for her. She stated that she had a lot of love for this human and how she could bring someone into all of this.

