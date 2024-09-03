Did Hailey Bieber Date Drake? Viral Relationship Rumor Explored Following Birth of Former's First Child with Justin Bieber

The music industry is abuzz with news about the son of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who the couple welcomed last month. However, some of Hailey's followers are still curious about whether she once dated Drake. Back in 2016, the duo reportedly spent some time together, and several reports suggested they casually dated. However, neither Hailey nor Drake ever directly confirmed or denied the rumors.

Let’s take a trip back in time to explore whether these two big names had a connection and if it was romantic on both sides. The rumors began surfacing in May 2016 when Hailey and Drake were spotted having dinner after a Memorial Day party hosted by Drake.

During this time, the Laugh Now Cry Later artist was seen wearing a necklace with the initial “H” during their date night. Later, when Drake released his album For All The Dogs, rumors of Drake and Hailey’s romantic involvement resurfaced. This was especially due to one particular song among the 23 tracks, which created a buzz all over the internet.

The song in question is Bahamas Promises, which is listed as track number 10. It caught the attention of Drake’s followers because the lyrics reference a girl named Hailey, sparking further speculation about their past relationship.

The lyrics of Drake's song Bahamas Promises sparked widespread speculation that they may be referencing his rumored past relationship with Hailey Bieber. The song includes lines like:

“Hailey, it’s sad that I know all the tea / Broken pinky promises / You f*cked up our Bahamas trip / I know that you’re not for me. I’m tired of your apologies / You put the ‘No’ in monogamy / You know that you’re not for me.”

In the song, Drake continues:

“You’re livin’ in my mind for free / And for someone you don’t miss / I sure feel like somebody you need. You should’ve been with me.”

The song surely points towards a lot of things that resemble his time with Hailey Bieber, one of which is the name Bahamas itself in the title. For those unversed, Justin Bieber had proposed to Hailey at the mentioned location. While this may not be a coincidence, further lyrics for the song go like, “The list of things we could’ve been / Damn / Guess I’ll see you in my dreams.”

While the two were spending time together back in 2016, an insider close to the couple had mentioned to PEOPLE that although the Chicago Freestyle rapper and Hailey were dating “casually,” Drake had begun to develop serious feelings towards the supermodel.

Hailey Bieber welcomed a son recently with another pop icon Justin Bieber. The news was announced through an Instagram post where the Baby singer wrote "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," on August 23, 2024.

This post also had a picture of their kid's foot.

