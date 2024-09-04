Zendaya Drops Her Cutesy Throwback Pic To Celebrate 28th Birthday; Pens, ‘Truly Means The World To Me’

Zendaya posted a cute throwback picture after celebrating her 28th birthday and it has already gone viral. On Instagram, the actress expressed her gratitude to her fans and well-wishers by sharing a heartfelt note, emphasizing how much each wish means to her.

In the photo posted, nearly 2-year-old Zendaya is seen donning a floral dress and sticking her finger out while flashing a cute smile at the camera. The little actress also threw her hair back in two pigtails with those curls let loose.

In her caption, the Marvel star shared, “Just popping on here to say how appreciative I am for all of the kind birthday wishes; it truly means the world to me... Here’s to 28! Z.” As soon as she shared the picture, the comment section started filling up quickly with more wishes from industry personalities and followers.

Olivia Munn stopped by to wish the Madame Web actress. Munn, in her wish, wrote, “Happiest Birthday!!” Other celebrities who wished the young actress included Holly Robinson Peete and Karlie Kloss.

The post was followed by the Challengers actress’ outing with boyfriend and actor Tom Holland, who was spotted on the streets of California. While the duo held hands, they also twinned in white tank tops. While Holland sported brown pants and sneakers, Zendaya paired her top with a neon green shirt and a black handbag.

Though the couple has been dating since 2021, they have never openly discussed their relationship. The Hollywood stars first met on the sets of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and have been celebrating essential events and each other’s birthdays ever since.

During the initial days of their relationship, Holland opened up to GQ about keeping his life private as an actor. The Uncharted star revealed, "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya added, "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things you wish were your own.”

According to the actress, loving someone is exceptional, and she believes in keeping her personal life sacred. Instead of the world watching drama, Zendaya wishes to keep things between two people only.

