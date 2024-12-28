Hannah Berner Abuses Blake Lively In Mis-Timed Netflix Comedy Special Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Fiasco

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment.

In Hannah Berner's latest comedy special released on Netflix, the comedian poked fun at Blake Lively. The joke blew out of proportion because of its awkwardly timed release amid the actress's sexual harassment lawsuit against her co-star Justin Baldoni.

"The word c–t was trending this year. I don't think Blake Lively was that bad," the "Summer House" alum quipped in the special titled Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year, which was released on the streaming platform on December 27.

Berner took to social media to clarify that her special was shot before Lively filed the lawsuit. "My joke in the Netflix roast was filmed before the news of the lawsuit. To Be 100 percent clear, I support Blake, XOXO," she wrote on her Instagram story.

The punch was made in reference to Lively's previous interviews, which resurfaced during her It Ends With Us press tour and showed her acting rude to the interviewer. The Gossip Girl alum was ridiculed for commenting on journalist Kjersti Flaa's stomach "bump" at one instance.

She also snapped at one journalist for inquiring about her Penn Badgley romance and used a transgender slur in another interview. These videos showed the actress in a negative light, but after her smear campaign lawsuit against Baldoni, people have been viewing them in a different narrative.

The Green Lantern actress accused her It Ends With Us co-star and director of sexual harassment and initiating an alleged online smear campaign to “destroy” her reputation. She also accused other members of their film’s production team of being involved in the scheming.

In her lengthy lawsuit, Lively accused the Jane The Virgin actor of “disturbing” and “unprofessional” behavior on the sets. She alleged that the director was reprimanded for openly discussing his past porn addiction, sharing “nude videos or images of women,” and generally making his fellow lead star “uncomfortable.”

The complaint also included text exchanges as evidence. One of them was Baldoni’s publicist’s text to a studio rep allegedly stating that he “wants to feel like he can [Lively] be buried,” to which the latter responded, “You know we can bury anyone.”

However, the actor’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, blatantly denied these allegations in a statement released, claiming it’s a “desperate attempt” to fix her tarnished public image, which was garnered from her own actions and remarks. He also alleged that the sexual harassment accusation was “categorically” false.

