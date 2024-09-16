'Happy Kids’ Are Priority For Jennifer Lopez As She Grabs Lunch With Ben Affleck And Children Amid Spilt, Says Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put family first despite their messy divorce proceedings and grab a “fun lunch” with the kids, a source revealed to PEOPLE. On Saturday, September 14, the pair reportedly came together with their kids at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

The gathering included Affleck’s children, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. 'They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,' the source claims, highlighting the couple's commitment to providing a sense of normalcy for their children despite the divorce.

Meanwhile, the former couple is still navigating through divorce and “amicably” finalizing financial details, a decision that gives hope for their future relationship. Despite the differences, the Atlas actress is reportedly trying to be “friendly” with Affleck. “A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn't want to be selfish about it,” the source adds.

The kids always got along well together, and nothing makes Lopez happier than seeing the children having fun together. “It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority," the source further revealed.

This outing comes less than a month after she filed for divorce from the Justice League actor on August 20—which would have been the second anniversary of their traditional wedding in Georgia. They first tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.

The Ain’t Your Mama singer filed for divorce without an attorney at Los Angeles County Superior Court and cited the reason as “ irreconcilable differences.” She refused spousal support for either party, and as per an inside source, neither party signed a prenup. The papers further indicate that the former couple will split attorney’s fees equally, and the pop star will restore her last from Affleck to Lopez.

The couple famously rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly 17 years after their engagement broke off in 2004. Despite people speculating that they’d be the ‘It’ couple, their reconciliation unfortunately didn’t last. Amid split rumors, the couple spent their summers on opposite coasts this year.

The actress appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to support her film Unstoppable, produced by Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity. However, the Gone Girl actor was missing at the event.