'He Doesn’t Wear Deodorant': Kate Hudson Debunks Urban Legend About Matthew McConaughey's Scent

Kate Hudson is quite familiar with in the urban legend surrounding the scent of Matthew McConaughey. Recently, in an interview, she debunked such myths and elaborated on how both McConaughey and herself do not use deodorants. She clarified the rumors concerning her Fool's Gold co-star upon being asked fan questions regarding the same.

Kate Hudson can smell Matthew McConaughey from a mile away

In the July 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 45-year-old actress responded to a long-standing rumor about her ex-colleague’s body odor.

Host Andy Cohen read out a question from fans who wanted to know if she made McConaughey put on a deodorant during Fool’s Gold filming. Hudson refuted this and said that neither she nor McConaughey used any deodorants. She did, however, agree that she could smell him from far away, as well as how close they became during the film.

"We’re au naturels," Hudson ascertained.

How did the rumor about Matthew McConaughey's scent begin?

It could be possible that the rumor started with McConaughey himself. He once mentioned in an interview with Playboy that Hudson would often recommend salt rock to him so he could use it to get rid of odors. This happened when the duo filmed How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. He never took her advice. However, Hudson laughed it off, noting they are both proponents of natural living.

McConaughey is known for his dislike for deodorant. According to him, he had not been using any deodorant for decades. He also added that even his mom and other women important to him have never had issues with his natural scent.

In 2005, People magazine asked the year's sexiest man alive, i.e., the Interstellar star himself, "A man should smell like..."

He immediately responded, saying, “A man. I haven’t worn deodorant in 20 years.”

Yvette Nicole Brown, who starred alongside McConaughey in Tropic Thunder, also shared what it was like working with him. She was indeed curious about his scent. As per the outlet, she concluded that he didn’t have any odor but instead smelled fresh, "like granola and good living." She said that Matthew McConaughey has a sweet, natural scent.

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson revealed that she would be open to a follow-up to the hit movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alongside Matthew McConaughey.

