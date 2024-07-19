Kate Hudson Opens Up About Her Short-Lived Relationship With Nick Jonas; Actress Jokes It Was a 'Moment'

Kate Hudson, the renowned actress famous for her roles in films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, recently discussed her short-lived romance with singer Nick Jonas. She reflected on their relationship during an episode of Watch What Happens Live, which had sparked numerous rumors back in 2015.

The topic came up when host Andy Cohen asked Hudson to share her thoughts on her time with the younger musician.

Kate Hudson recalls moment with Nick Jonas

Hudson chuckled as she described their time together as a special moment. Even though she spoke lightly, she stressed it was wonderful, enjoyable, and caring. She also shared an interesting observation about Jonas, describing him as mature beyond his years.

Their relationship initially drew public interest when they were seen together at Disney World in September 2015. At that point, insiders indicated they were spending time together, though not yet officially dating, while other sources confirmed they were romantically linked.

In a 2016 interview, Nick Jonas spoke well of Hudson, calling her incredible and emphasizing the strong connection they had. He respected her privacy by not talking about personal details but expressed admiration for her as a person.

Following their brief time together, both went on to explore other relationships. Nick Jonas dated Lily Collins and Georgia Fowler before ultimately marrying Priyanka Chopra in a lavish wedding in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson took a different path. After her brief relationship with Jonas, Hudson chose to take a break from dating for a year. Initially challenging, this decision ultimately turned into a positive experience. It allowed her to reflect more deeply on her priorities and what she truly sought in a partner.

Reflecting on her journey during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast in May, Hudson revealed that taking time away from romantic pursuits enabled her to appreciate stability and the qualities of a good man. This reflection eventually led her to Danny Fujikawa, her current fiancé.

Hudson jokingly said that if she hadn't taken that break, she might not have met Danny, who she thinks is a good man. She used to be attracted to more adventurous partners. They got engaged in September 2021 and now have a daughter named Rani together. Hudson also has two sons from previous relationships.

Kate Hudson's career beyond acting: Fabletics and Hollywood fame

Kate Hudson is thriving in both her personal and professional life. In addition to her successful acting career, she has ventured into business with her activewear brand, Fabletics. She remains a prominent and influential figure in Hollywood.

Hudson's short relationship with Nick Jonas was more than just a fling. Her honest comments show she cherished the time and it helped her grow, leading her to discover true love and happiness.

