Hellboy: The Crooked Man Director Says Film Is ‘Completely Different’ And True To Original Comic Book

Hellboy: The Crooked Man director made sure that the film didn’t replicate the previous three live action films and stuck to the theme of the original Mike Mignola comic book. In an interview with Collider at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Brian Taylor explained why he decided not to refer to other movies but instead adapt The Crooked Man comic book faithfully.

"That means it’s a period piece, it's a younger Hellboy, and it has no relation to the other films," he added.

Taylor explained that the superhero of the Dark Horse Comics franchise is “like a wandering nightstalker” who just happens to be in a town where people are struggling with dark forces and becomes their “plumber” to fix problems.

That’s the kind of Hellboy that the director likes and hopes that the audience likes it as well. Taylor hopes that his version of the short-tempered yet reserved character gets the stamp of approval from the original comic book creator, Mignola.

“My approach was to have an audience of one. If Mike Mignola feels like this is his Hellboy, then I feel like we succeeded," he added.

Based on its eponymous limited series, Hellboy: The Crooked Man takes place in the 1950s and follows Hellboy and a rookie agent of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. When the duo are stranded in rural Appalachia, they discover a small community haunted by witches and led by one of Hellboy’s old nemesis, a local devil named The Crooked Man.

Advertisement

Mignola, who co-wrote the screenplay of the upcoming film, previously praised the Hellboy film released in May 2023. “I wasn't on set for this one but they have been nice enough to send me dailies and I have to say I have loved what I've been seeing,” he said in a social media post.

In the post, he also teased that the fans who’ve been waiting for an accurate adaptation of his source material will finally have their wish fulfilled. “If fans have been waiting for a Hellboy film that is actually an adaptation of one of my stories I think they are finally going to get one," he added.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man does not yet have a release date, but is expected to arrive later this year.