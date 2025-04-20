Here's How Benson Boone Trolled Coachella Audience For Lackluster Reaction To Bringing Queen’s Brian May on Stage

Benson Boone did not hesitate to troll the Coachella audience, after they failed to show enthusiasm once the singer called out Queen band’s legend, Brian May, to the stage during his performance.

As per People magazine, during Boone’s April 11 performance, he called out May, to play guitar. To his surprise, Boone did not seem to get the reaction from the crowd as expected.

The singer reportedly took to his TikTok handle and trolled the crowd for the lackluster reaction they gave May in a video. For Boone's second performance, he got his fans’ thrilled by teasing, “Just wait till you see who I bring up for Bohemian Rhapsody today,” on the above-mentioned handle, per the publication.

For his second performance, the vocalist, who shone in a Freddie Mercury-inspired cape, surprised the audience with the two-dimensional cardboard cutout of May. In the cutout, the legendary musician posed as he held his guitar.

The life-sized cutout reportedly stood on a platform centre stage. Later, the cutout was joined by Boone, who held it up high and brought it back down to the primary stage along with parading it around. Boone also serenaded the cardboard cutout, which fell multiple times, per the outlet.

On April 13, The In The Stars singer shared a TikTok video, in which he lip-synced Bohemian Rhapsody into a banana before he gets frustrated with the invisible crowd.

In the video, he penned, “Me trying to get the crowd at Coachella to understand what an absolute legend Brian May is,” adding, “and the cultural impact he has on music and THE WORLD.”

Boone also shared a picture posing with May’s cutout on his Instagram stories. In that, he hilariously wrote, “@brianmayforreal looking extra spicy today.”

