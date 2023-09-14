'It was awesome': Elon Musk confirms ex Amber Heard did 'dress up as Mercy' on his request amid reports

Tech magnate Elon Musk has recently confirmed that his former flame, actress Amber Heard, indulged in a unique form of role-playing at his request. According to Musk's new biography aptly titled Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur disclosed that he asked Heard to assume the persona of Mercy, a beloved character from the popular video game Overwatch. The outcome, in Musk's own words, was nothing short of "awesome."

Elon Musk's recent Tweet revolving around Amber Heard!

To understand the context, we need to know what happened seven years ago when Musk and Heard were romantically involved. Apparently, Musk found a striking resemblance between Heard and the virtual character Mercy, leading him to propose a rather unconventional request. According to Space X founder's recent tweet, Heard wholeheartedly embraced this proposal.

The actress took her role-playing mission seriously, dedicating two months to designing and commissioning a head-to-toe Mercy costume. The result was a jaw-dropping transformation that left Musk evidently impressed as per Musk's tweet.

In response to a tweet discussing this extraordinary episode documented in the book, Musk left no room for ambiguity, confirming, "She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome."

Additionally, Musk couldn't contain his excitement and shared a snapshot of his ex-girlfriend donning the Mercy outfit with his vast social media following. Heard's cosplay ensemble included the iconic white-blocked bodysuit, a gold halo headpiece, and even mechanical wings affixed to her back – all essential components to faithfully replicate Mercy's appearance from Overwatch which can be seen in the picture Musk shared.

In the image, Heard confidently gazes at the camera. The post quickly garnered attention, amassing 2.8 million views on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

How did the fans respond to Elon Musk's tweet and Amber Heard as Mercy?

The revelation left many on social media in awe of Musk's penchant for adventure and his unconventional approach to life.

Comments poured in, with one user remarking, "Nobody has more fun with power than Elon. It's exhilarating." While another user suggested, "It’s a Halloween costume, my god."

