How Henry Cavill’s Wolverine Cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine Left Him Feeling Sick

Henry Cavil made his big leap from DC to Marvel with his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. The British actor went from Man of Steel to a steel-clawed variant of Wolverine, as dubbed by Ryan Reynolds– the Cavillrine, and fell right into the audience’s hearts as one of the most treasured appearances, after Hugh Jackman, of course, in the Deadpool sequel.

Director Shawn Levy provided a rather interesting insight into Henry Cavill’s behind-the-scene escapades that left him with stomach issues. In the movie, Ryan Reynold’s Wade Wilson, in his search for Wolverine, stumbles on a cigar-chewing, sturdy variant of the X-Men working on his motorcycle.

For that fleeting bit of smoking, Cavill, 41, chewed on a cigar for the entire duration of the shoot. Levy explained to The New York Times, "[He] not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day,” per the Independent.

The cast and crew were impressed by The Witcher star’s dedication with Shawn Levy praising his tenacity and professionalism regardless of the significance of his role. Well, Cavillrine was a big hit anyway.

After the immaculate response from fans and respect from the crew, Cavill has established himself as the best choice for a Wolverine reboot, if there’s going to be any.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds weighed in on Cavill’s Wolverine variant saying he could easily replace Hugh Jackman in “every way, shape and form” if the latter ever decides to step down.

Moreover, the actor’s casting was rather simply facilitated and confirmed by only a text, Reynolds told Collider. Cavill’s charm and enthusiasm for the role convinced the actor as he marked him to be “a great sport.”

"Just the conversation with Henry was fun. It's one of the few cameos that's a real cameo. The other ones are surprises or people who have a reason to be there,” he said.

The 41-year-old actor’s part in Deadpool & Wolverine came soon after he was replaced as Superman in DCEU. A sad affair, since Cavill had also bowed out from his The Witcher role to steer his focus on a potential Superman sequel that was said to be in the works previously before James Gunn decided to press reset.

Seemingly mocking DC’s decision, director Levy elucidated that casting Cavill was a great opportunity since Deadpool is a trending topic within popular culture. They were sure the actor would nail the part universally meant for him and also “poke fun” at DC Comics, which Levy didn’t directly name, for replacing him.

Recently, the Batman v Superman star gave his cameo a permanent spot on his Instagram feed by posting a compelling still of Cavillrine smoking a cigar while flaunting a proper Wolverine beard. Speaking of his mustache, the star wrote in the caption, “To be safe, I shaved the moustache off for this one. Just the moustache.”

Other cameos featured in Deadpool & Wolverine, the film which officially brought back Hugh Jackman’s fan-favorite character from X-Men, were Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Blake Lively as Lady Deadpool– another anticipated appearance, and Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan among others.

