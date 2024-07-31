How To Watch Dakota Johnson's Daddio Online? Streaming Details Explored

For those seeking an alternative to the usual action-packed blockbusters, animated movies, or broad comedies, Daddio, an intimate indie drama starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn, may be of interest. This film is currently playing, but viewers may wonder where and when they can watch it.

One of WTW's most anticipated indie movies of summer 2024, Daddio, may be somewhat harder to find compared to other summer releases, including fellow indie films like The Bikeriders or Kinds of Kindness.

Daddio' available on VOD: Watch now on Amazon, iTunes, and More

Fans who missed Daddio in theaters in Canada and the US on June 28, 2024, can now watch it at home. The film will be available on video-on-demand platforms like Amazon, iTunes, and Vudu starting July 30, 2024. Daddio is set mostly in a cab in New York, focusing on a conversation between a young woman and an older cab driver.

The drama film will be available on video-on-demand services like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes, though prices and specific platforms have not been announced. It will also release on Netflix later, likely between late September and early October, due to the studio's deal with the streaming service.

'Daddio: Christy Hall’s black list script now a film

Daddio is written, directed, and produced by Christy Hall. Originally a theater play set mostly in a cab, the film stars Dakota Johnson as Girlie, who has a deep conversation with her cab driver, Clark, played by Sean Penn. The script was featured in the December 2017 Black List, which highlights popular unproduced screenplays.

The film, set mostly in a cab, features few actors, allowing Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn to showcase their acting skills. Sean Penn, an Academy Award-winning actor known for Mystic River and Milk, and Dakota Johnson, from a film family (mother Melanie Griffith, father Don Johnson, and stepfather Antonio Banderas), gained fame from roles in Fifty Shades and The Peanut Butter Falcon.

