Hunter X Hunter: Does Gon ever get to meet his father? Here's what happens

Every anime and its lead characters come with their own dreams or goals. Similarly, Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi's hit shonen series Hunter x Hunter follows Gon Freecss, a young boy who dreams of meeting his father, Ging Freecss. After being abandoned by his father at a young age, Gon leaves his native place to enter the Hunter Exam and receive his Hunter’s license, hoping to have a chance to find Ging, who is also a licensed Hunter. After 400 chapters of the manga, the anime series has a lot to catch up on but fans have been curious to know whether the titular character has ever met his father or not.

Has Gon Freecss met his father, Ging Freecss?

In the Hunter x Hunter anime, Ging Freecss is a mysterious deadbeat father who encourages his son to put his life on the line, just like its source manga. However, Gon Freecss does eventually meet his father, Ging Freecss, in the anime and manga series. It is a significant plot point as they had a brief encounter which can be described as an emotional scene.

Chapter 335 of the manga shows the reunion whereas the anime episode 146 shows the emotional scene of the main character who gets overwhelmed upon meeting his father. Gon meets his father in a room full of professional hunters during the last round of the 13th Chairman election (Anime Episode 146). The first thing he does is apologize to Ging for a few things and it is hilarious because everyone was shouting at Ging for being a bad father as he later agrees to talk to Gon. They both meet on the top of the world tree as they have a long talk about Ging’s aspirations, their adventures, and future goals in episode 148.

Will they ever meet again?

Gon Freecss expresses guilt and believes he should be the one who's dead instead of his friend, Kite, to which his father Ging reassures him, emphasizing that Kite had trusted him. After the reunion, the father allows his leave to leave and rejoin his friends but when he asks if they will meet again, Ging hesitates citing his busy schedule and delaying the meeting. The conversation teased about the future reunion of the father-son-duo as the manga and the anime still have a long way to go before it reaches their conclusion.

