Hysteria! Teaser: Julie Bowen Faces Demonic Spirit Amid The Ongoing Satanic Panic Of 1980s; All We Know So Far

The debut teaser for Peacock’s upcoming spooky series, Hysteria!, suggests that Heaven is a place on Earth, but things aren't as perfect as they seem in the quiet suburbs of this town. Here's all we know so far amid the first teaser teaser release;

The first promo for Hysteria! presents the charming town of Happy Hollow with Belinda Carlisle’s hit song Heaven Is a Place on Earth playing in the background. Everything seems normal as residents start their day, but inside Linda Campbell's (played by Bowen) home, things take a creepy turn.

ALSO READ: Who's Going To Play Missy In Young Sheldon's Sequel Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage? Show' Producer Steve Holland Teases Update

As she listens to the song on her Walkman and goes about her morning routine, the microwave suddenly malfunctions. When she checks on her meal, she's startled to see a pair of demonic eyes staring back at her. Hysteria! is set in the late 1980s during the height of the Satanic Panic and is described as a “pop-horror thriller.”

The show’s official plot synopsis reads; “When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize that they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band. This is until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.”

Hysteria! features a talented cast, including Bruce Campbell from Evil Dead and Anna Camp from Pitch Perfect. Other cast members include Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, Nikki Hahn, Garret Dillahunt, and more.

Advertisement

The series is written and produced by Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman, with John Francis Daley and others also serving as executive producers. Jordan Vogt-Roberts directs the first and last episodes of the eight-episode season.

The creators, Kane and Goodman, shared their thoughts on the show in an official statement, explaining how it explores the fears of different generations. Their joint statement read; “Children of the Atomic Age went on to terrifying their families by turning on, tuning in and dropping out in the sixties. Those same ‘free spirits’ went on to vote for Reagan and called for censorship of the ‘obscene’ and ‘satanic’ heavy metal bands their own kids worshiped. Now, those kids are adults who rail against pronouns, TikTok, and a movie about Barbie. The cycle doesn’t end."

They talk about how each generation faces its challenges and how those who were rebellious in their youth often become more conservative as they grow older.

Advertisement

Hysteria! premieres on Peacock on October 18, with the first episode also airing on USA Network and SYFY.

ALSO READ: Industry Season 3 Episode 1 Recap: Yasmin Deals With Job Pressure Amid Her Father's Scandal