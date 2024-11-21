'I Do What I Love': Rod Stewart Announces End Of Large-Scale World Tours But Has ‘No Desire’ To Retire

Rod Stewart officially announced the end of his world tour days. On Wednesday, November 20, the 79-year-old musician shared a post on Instagram, revealing his conclusion to large-scale stage shows. “This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire. I love what I do, and I do what I love,” he wrote.

Stewart added that he has a head full of hair and can still run 100 meters in 18 seconds even at this age, so there’s no way he’d like to quit the job he loves. The rocker further shared details of his plans for the future. “I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next—smaller venues and more intimacy,” he added.

Stewart contradicted his tease in the next line saying, “But then again, I may not…” and signed off his statement as The Ambiguous Sir Rod Stewart. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s announcement comes after he announced the One Last Time tour coming to the US and Canada for 20 new shows.

The tour will kickstart in Austin, Texas in March 2025 and conclude in St. Louis in August. Moreover, he will conduct 13 Las Vegas shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from March to June. His previous tour spanned across Europe and Asia.

Advertisement

In 2023, the singer opened up about his desire to stop large-scale world tours. "This will be the last time 'round, I think, to do the rock 'n' roll stuff because I want to move on to swing music and the Great American Song Book," he told People magazine at the time.

However, he reassured his fans that he’d not “bury” his songs and would bring them back on odd occasions. He further clarified his wish to put his songs to “rest for a little while” which prompted his decision to step back from huge shows. “No more big tours. I've said farewell to Australia and New Zealand and Mexico, so it's time to say farewell to the U.S. now," he added.