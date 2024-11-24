‘I Haven’t Said This Publicly Yet:’ Star Wars Actress Kelly Marie Tran Openly Talks About Her Sexuality

Celebrities have had a big hand in normalizing being queer in society, mostly because many of them have openly come out and shared about their sexualities, and actress Kelly Marie Tran also happens to be one of those. She discussed this while conversing with Vanity Fair ahead of the release of her new film The Wedding Banquet.

Tran told the outlet, “I haven’t said this publicly yet, but I’m a queer person.” While talking about her latest project, the performer shared that the thing that excites her about it was that she got to portray an individual that she felt like she knew.

Tran shared about not feeling like she was acting at all in this venture. She added that she was doing that incredible film with those incredible people and that she had never been in a “queer space” prior to this. She expressed that she never actually felt this “accepted before.”

In the upcoming film, which is a remake of a 1993 movie by the same name, Tran portrays a role named Angela who attempts to have a baby via IVF with her partner, Lee (portrayed by Lily Gladstone).

Her character plans a fake traditional Korean wedding with a male friend to raise funds for IVF as he gets a green card, per the publication.

The actress told the publication that she came out to her mother with a very specific experience. She added that the scenes she had with Joan Chen (who is also featured in the film) in that venture are very similar to the experience she had.

While talking about the movie, the film’s director Andrew Ahn added that he desired to tell a story that “felt reflective to the community" as he experienced it growing up.

He shared, “The spirit is the same, and I think it’s even more queer.” Fans can expect The Wedding Banquet to hit theaters during the spring season, per the publication.

