Beyonce Celebrates Turning 43 With Glamorous Birthday Dump; Says She Is 'Grateful For Another Year'

Beyoncé just turned 43 on Wednesday, September 4, and she did not gatekeep her glamorous celebration as she posted a series of photo dump on her Instagram to offer a peek into her special day, featuring her brand new whiskey brand.

The Crazy in Love hitmaker can be seen looking effortlessly flawless as usual in her birthday photos that she shared on Wednesday. One of the pictures showcased, Beyoncé, who recently posed with 'close friends' Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla after a girls night out, wearing a Pucci mini dress paired with matching sandals, valued at about 1,065 USD, while holding some birthday balloons. Another photo showed her unwind in a black swimsuit with her husband Jay Z.

Exhibit A contained the very first photo dump showing a sneaky picture of her impeccably sophisticated celebrations. The Halo singer dove into the swimming pool whilst puffing on a cigar and holding a drink. With her hair in a bun she displayed some high heel shoes and some Blumarine Acetate Mask Sunglasses costing 239 USD where some photos included leg view of them resting on sandy beaches with the ocean view. She also included some pictures of herself swimming with a rainbow smiling down at her.

In the subsequent update, the star wore a festive mini-dress as she displayed her birthday outfit. The birthday accessorized her charm with a glitzy mini scarf, dark green netted gloves and silvery shades. She also showed her lavish villa with her posing at its step with a suitcase. In one, she looked comfy as she embraced Jay-Z, 54, who sported a casual look, including a white t-shirt, bucket hat, and patterned pants. Another photo captured the rapper swimming w hilesmoking a cigar.

Thanking her fans in the post caption she said, "I’m so grateful for another year. Thank you for the loving birthday wishes."

Beyoncé also used the posts to advertise in the video for SirDavis, her recently launched whiskey brand. The stars’ three kids Blue Ivy, 11 years old, the twins, Sir and Rumi, 6 years old were not in the pictures posted. It has been 16 years of marriage between Beyonce and Jay Z.

