Ina Garten reveals playing beer pong with none other than the musical sensation, Taylor Swift at one of her backstage after party. In an interview with Wall Street Journal, the Barefoot Contessa star—who also happens to be the cover star for October—detailed the special concert moment.

Garten revealed, "I'm crazy about Taylor Swift. After the show, she invited us to go to a party that she gave to all of the crew. And my friend Kate said, "Let's go play beer pong."

"As we went over there Abby Wambach — who had just won the World Cup Championship for soccer — came over to me and said, I'm going to be your advisor," she added.

In 2015, as Swift was traveling for her 1989 World Tour, Wambach and the American women's national soccer team won the World Cup. To celebrate their triumph, the victorious team went on stage with Swift for "Style" in New Jersey. Ina said she was never even close to being good at beer pong and that this was her only game.

Garten claims that evening, Wambach offered her some sage advice, saying, 'Get the f—ing ball in the f—ing cup!'. To this, Garten laughed and said, "That’s your advice?"

Garten revealed to outlet in April that she and other Swifties had to go above and above to obtain tickets for the pop star's Eras Tour. Garten subsequently told PEOPLE that she became ill just before the concert, so she was unable to wear her glittery dress as planned.

Advertisement

For years, Garten has consistently admired Swift, and the singer has always praised the chef. Swift was also appreciative to Garten, who was featured on the Food Network Magazine cover in November 2022 in honor of the show's 20th anniversary. Stars like Swift, who called the renowned chef a "magnificent woman," and other celebrities share their best recollections of Garten in the publication.

ALSO READ: 'I Had To Zoom Out': Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Sobriety Journey During People's Choice Country Awards 2024