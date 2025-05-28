Inside Demi Lovato-Jordan Lutes Wedding: Bestie Matthew Scott Montgomery Gives Punny Speech, Watch

It seems that along with having a dreamy ceremony, plenty of laughs were shared behind the scenes during Demi Lovato and Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes' wedding.

A hilarious clip from what appears to be the couple’s rehearsal dinner is going viral on social media, featuring the singer’s close friend, Matthew Scott Montgomery, delivering a pun-filled speech that cleverly references her iconic songs.

Advertisement

What did Matthew Scott Montgomery say during the speech?

In the clip circulating online, Matthew can be heard saying that when Lovato told him she had met her “dream person,” he responded with, “Here we go again.” He continued, “But we were always sharing everything with each other, so I asked, ‘Who is that boy?’”

Lovato revealed it was Lutes, a musician, to which Matthew jokingly replied, “A musician? Really, give my heart a break.” She mentioned she had met him the night before, prompting him to quip, “Please promise me no promises, but lucky for him, she’s got all these daddy issues. So if it was gonna be forever from then, I of course had a world of chances for Jordan.”

Matthew then said that his expectations were like “skyscrapers” and questioned what was wrong with being “cautious.” He noted that he might sound “stone cold,” but he would always be “somewhere in the middle with her.”

Advertisement

He continued, “So I wanted to be sure. Did you forget she's my best friend? And oh, oh, oh — I really do care. I was like, okay, Matthew, don’t freak, just in case he could be her happy ending. So, I said, ‘Universe, send it on.’”

Matthew shared that when he met Jutes, he instantly knew Lovato was done being “solo.” He told her, “Tell him you love him. Go tell your mother — cool for the summer? More like hot for the next two years. Talk about a fire starter — girl, you got dynamite.” He added that Jutes was truly “the one who could fix her heart.”

Matthew asks if they were tired of the pun

During the speech, Matthew jokingly asked if everyone was tired of the puns, quickly adding, “Sorry not sorry.” He then turned to Lutes and quipped, “Do you remember December?” — playfully referring to their engagement as a “heart attack.”

Advertisement

But Matthew didn’t stop there. He referenced Échame la Culpa, admitting that he still did not know what that meant,” before adding that their relationship is “so far, so great.”

He also shared that Lutes once told him he wouldn’t be caught “playing games” and added, “You’ll never want to get back to the old days, because my love’s like a star.” Wrapping up the sentiment, Matthew noted that Lovato had told him Lutes accepts her completely for who she is.

Matthew mentioned that Lovato wasn’t a “supermodel” and jokingly added, “she still eats at Ronald’s.” He continued with his signature humor, saying that if his body had a say, he felt it in his bones that Lutes is the “right” one — and for anyone who disagreed, his message was clear: “eat me.”

He wrapped up the playful and heartfelt speech by saying that the songstress had finally found her “only shorty.”

Advertisement

This speech was not only creative but packed with puns and references — let us know how many you were able to catch!

ALSO READ: Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme Risks Quality as Kylie Jenner BANS Boyfriend From Filming Intimate Scenes: Report