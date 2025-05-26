Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Get Married in California; Everything We Know About Private Ceremony

Demi Lovato has found her forever in long-time boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes. The couple got married in an intimate and dreamy wedding ceremony in California on Sunday, May 25.

According to Vogue, the 32-year-old singer looked stunning in a pearl white, one-of-a-kind Vivienne Westwood wedding gown with a corset top and a cathedral-style tulle veil. Lovato collaborated with the Westwood team in creating her wedding dress.

Advertisement

The singer chose the British fashion house for its legendary silhouettes and trademark corsets, which she believed best defined her aesthetic and curves. At the reception, she wore a second Westwood design: a broken pearl-trailing ivory silk satin column gown.

The wedding was preceded by a rehearsal dinner the previous evening, organized by celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss. The small party featured a practice walk-through of the ceremony and a quiet dinner among close friends and family.

Lovato and Lutes publicly declared their relationship in August 2022 and got engaged in December 2023 following a secretive proposal in Los Angeles. The two initially met while working on a writing session for Lovato's album Holy Fvck, whose professional collaboration eventually turned into a romantic relationship.

The couple has since shared publicly on the solidity of their relationship, labeling it as down-to-earth, happy, and immensely supportive. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in September 2023, Lovato gushed about their relationship.

Advertisement

She said, "[Jutes] has the best personality. We laugh nonstop. There’s this partnership there that is just so magnetic, and the way that we laugh together — it’s just nonstop."

"So I think if you can find someone that makes you feel safe, that you’re so attracted to, that you laugh with constantly, that’s the formula of a really great relationship," she added.

During their dating era, the couple had a laid-back attitude towards wedding planning. Instead of hurrying down the aisle, they decided to enjoy each step of their relationship, paying attention to their connection and taking pleasure in every moment as an engaged couple.

Their mutual love of music was a major factor in their path. Lutes co-wrote a number of songs on Demi Lovato's album, including Substance and Happy Ending. Their relationship, throughout the last two years, has been one of mutual respect, humor, and emotional bonding. This union is a new beginning for Lovato, who has termed Lutes her grounding center.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Honeymoon Phase Of My Career:’ Demi Lovato Opens Up About Being Child Star In New Documentary; Other Actors Chime In