Demi Lovato Put ‘Years of Struggle Behind Her’ to Marry Jordan ‘Jutes’ Jutes, Says Source: Inside Their Private Wedding

Many fans of Demi Lovato were surprised when the news about her wedding to beau, Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes, broke. The Disney alum has been consistent with giving major couple goals to people by sharing posts that also include her now husband.

Now, a source has revealed more information to People magazine about the songstress's relationship to how she is feeling after tying the knot with Lutes on May 25, Sunday.

Advertisement

What did the insider reveal?

The insider reportedly stated that the songstress has “never been happier” after exchanging vows with Jutes. The source told the publication that Give Your Heart a Break singer “truly loves Jordan” and that he is “amazing to her.”

But this is not it. The insider also revealed to the outlet that the Really Don't Care singer is “very healthy both physically and mentally.”

It's no secret that Lovato has faced problems with substance abuse and disordered eating. The Camp Rock artist has openly spoken about the same at different times.

The insider stated, “She had several years of struggle” and that it was “wonderful that it’s all behind her.”

Another Insider spills details about Lovato and Lutes’s wedding

Another source told the publication that the songstress and her beau’s wedding ceremony happened at Bellosguardo Foundation (Clark Estate) in Santa Barbara, California.

The insider also stated that, “The wedding setting was pure magic — an oceanfront estate with sweeping views of the coastline.” The former Disney star mostly smiled throughout the ceremony, and there were some “emotional moments that clearly moved her,” per the insider.

Advertisement

For the unshed, Lovato wore a custom white Vivienne Westwood gown that featured a corset bodice and heavy silk staring fabric, according to Vogue.

ALSO READ: The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Finale Ending Explained: June Walks Down Haunting Memory Lane in Poetic Closure