International Emmy Awards 2024 - Tabby McTat Bags The Trophy In Kids: Animation Category

As the International Emmy Awards started, many people around the world sat with anticipation to know if their favorite actor or the series would bag the prestigious trophy. Some of the fans would surely rejoice after reading that Tabby: McTat bagged the International Emmy Award in the Kids: Animation category.

This award surely had some tough contenders. The nominees included Acorda, Carlo! (Wake Up, Carlo!), Mystery Lane, and Sharkdog.

As far as Tabby McTat goes, the project is the adaptation of a picture book by Julia Donaldson (illustrated by Axel Scheffler), per BBC. The venture follows a street singer Fred and his cat Tabby McTat, who get separated after Fred meets an accident. The question appears if they will cross paths again.

The show features Jodie Whittaker, Rob Brydon, Sope Dirisu, Susan Wokoma, Joanna Scanlan, Cariad Lloyd, Roy Finnegan, David Holt, Lizzie Waterworth, and Felix Tandon, according to IMDb.

As per the website, the project’s producers include Barney Goodland, Martin Pope, Simon Quinn, Lottie Hope, and Michael Rose. Pat MacTat’s animation departments include Ajay Arunan, Jessica Austin, Henry Adams Bass, Luke Berge, Jerome Boutroux, Myles Vrown, Depesh Cara, Stuart Coutts, Samantha Cutler, Owen Fern, Felix Ferrand, Sam Griffiths, Faraz Hameed, ItzKiff, Stefano Menegaldo, Sam Mowforth, Alixia Sabot, Dominic Seeber, Raphael Sousa, Max Stohr, and many more.

This year there were 56 nominees from 21 countries, including France, Australia, India, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and many more. Many international television executives, producers, and actors were present at the ceremony, held at New York’s New York Midtown.

This year, many shows and actors from multiple countries saw themselves nominated. This truly showed us that we are surely heading in the direction of inclusivity, recognition, and diversity.

Other people and ventures that won the award are)-- Pianoforte in the Art Programming category, and Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger won the Best Performance by an Actress category.

Apart from that, Season 2 of Restaurant Misverstand won an International Emmy in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category. Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story bagged the trophy for Sports Documentary.

Punt De No Retorn (Point Of No Return) won the Emmy for Short Form Series, and En Af Drengene (One of the Boys) won in the Kids: Live Action Category.

