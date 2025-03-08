Ione Skye Claims Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis Got Her Pregnant at 17; Actress Reveals Why She Aborted

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of substance abuse.

Ione Skye made a shocking revelation in her new memoir, Say Everything. The actress claimed that Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis got her pregnant at 17. The young couple ultimately made the painful decision to abort the child, despite Skye’s lifelong dream of becoming a mother.

“I was the type of girl who had wanted a baby since I was a baby, who used to fantasize about finding a swaddled infant on my doorstep,” she wrote in her book. The now 54-year-old actress revealed that she decided to terminate the pregnancy because the timing wasn’t right.

She emphasized the difference between fantasizing about having a child and actually raising one. This realization made her understand that she wasn’t ready for motherhood at the time. She recalled that the then-25-year-old Scar Tissue singer didn’t attend her abortion appointment due to guilt.

Although she regretted the decision, she felt she had no other choice. “I was taking care of myself now, making a choice that felt good and important for my future,” she recalled. Moreover, she didn’t want to have a child with someone who didn’t want to be a father, had anger issues, and refused to commit to her.

The British actress also cited Kiedis’s heroin addiction as one of the reasons for her decision. Skye told People magazine that social media critics questioning her past relationship with Kiedis, now 62, inspired her to share her story.

She responded to TikTok videos defending the criticism, which made her want to tell her side of the story. Since the River’s Edge actress had "a lot" to say, she decided to write a tell-all memoir, which includes stories about her relationships, life experiences, drug use, exploration of her sexuality, and much more.

She also opened up about her relationship with her estranged father, Donovan, revealing that they have grown closer in recent years.