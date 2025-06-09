Blake Lively Accused of ‘Mistreating’ Store Staff and ‘Entitlement’ Amid Justin Baldoni Feud, Know What Happened

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Blake Lively, who is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, has sparked controversy with her recent shopping trip. This time, the Gossip Girl star has been accused of her rude behavior towards the employees of a store and how she is 'entitled' to mistreat them. A TikTok user recounted her experience of witnessing the incident. Here's what happened.

Did Blake Lively Treat Store Staff Rudely?

Quoting a TikTok user, Landon, various media portals reported that Blake Lively mistreated the workers of a shop during her visit in New York City. According to the report, the TikTok user shared her experience, stating that Lively behaved rudely with the store workers.

"She (Blake Lively) was like, 'I want a fresh one of these — one that wasn't touched by other customers...Is there a private bathroom?" the eye-witness recalled. The TikTok user was appalled by how the Gossip Girl star was being "so entitled".

Reportedly, Landon also allegedly slammed Lively for "ignoring" everyone, including her kids and her niece, while choosing the patches she wanted to add to her bag. The TikTok user also asked fans to "recheck" their decision to be her admirers, claiming that the 37-year-old actress "is not very nice to common people."

Blake Lively Visited A Shopping Store In NYC

On Saturday, Blake Lively visited Stoney Clover Lane in NYC during which the incident took place. Lively dropped some pictures of her shopping visit on Instagram. One of her Instagram stories featured a pink purse with sparkling patches pasted over it, bearing special mentions of the initials 'B' and 'R'. The initials were presumably for herself and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

All About Blake Lively's Legal Feud With Justin Baldoni

This comes amid Blake Lively's ongoing legal dispute with American actor, filmmaker Justin Baldoni. In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni for sexually harassing her on the sets of their film, It Ends with Us, which was released the same year. Her co-star, Baldoni, later denied the allegations and filed a USD 400 million lawsuit against the actress and her husband.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

