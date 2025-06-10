Blake Lively Addresses Pain of 'Manufactured Shame' as Justin Baldoni's USD 400 Million Lawsuit Gets Dismissed

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

American actress Blake Lively has been cleared in the USD 400 million lawsuit filed by filmmaker and actor Justin Baldoni. Lively has now broken her silence for the first time after the court dismissed Baldoni's case. The actress released a statement on social media, addressing the pain of 'manufacture shame'.

Blake Lively Breaks Silence After Justin Baldoni's Lawsuit Dismissal

Hours after Justin Baldoni's lawsuit dismissal, Blake Lively took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement while sharing her experience. "Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organizations united in defending women's rights to speak up for their safety..." Lively wrote on her Instagram story.

"Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us," the actress added in her statement. The 37-year-old star further noted that while she defeated the suit filed against her, a lot of people "don't have resources to fight back".

Blake Lively concluded the post by expressing love and gratitude for the people who stood by her.

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story:

Blake Lively Accused of Being Rude Towards Store Staff

Meanwhile, Blake Lively was recently accused of being rude towards the staff of a shopping store in New York City. A TikTok user recounted the experience, labeling her 'entitled'. In her claim, the eyewitness mentioned how the Gossip Girl star "isn't very nice to the common people".

All About Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Legal Row

Coming back to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing controversy, the actress had filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star in December 2024.

While Baldoni refuted the claims, the filmmaker-actor launched a USD 400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against Lively. It also included her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane.

On the work front, Blake Lively has worked in movies such as Accepted, Elvis and Anabelle, New York, I Love You, and It Ends With Us. She was last seen in Another Simple Favor earlier this year. Lively is best known for her lead role in the TV series, Gossip Girl.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

