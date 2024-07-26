Is Ice Spice and Taylor Swift's Friendship Due To Clout? Singer BLASTS 'Rude' Doubters: 'Why Would She Not...'

Ice Spice finds it rude when people question the authenticity of her friendship with Taylor Swift.

The 24-year-old hip-hop icon, who dropped her debut album Y2K today, July 26, spoke to Rolling Stone for their cover story on Thursday, July 25, expressing how “rude” it is that people think her collaboration with Swift on Karma remix was for clout. “Why would she not want to be my friend?” the Deli rapper asked no one in particular, adding, “Taylor f***s with me. She's so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well.”

She then recalled how she felt when she found out about the incredible opportunity to work with Swift.

Ice Spice cried when she first got the call about Swift’s Karma remix collaboration

The NYC native was living in her first apartment in New Jersey when she learned the Maroon singer wanted to work with her. At the time, per Ice, her producer, RiotUSA (real name Ephrem Louis Lopez), was recording her. As she spoke to her manager, who delivered the good news, Ice recalled initially thinking it would be bad news because he always texted instead of ringing her. However, when she was told that Taylor had a record for her, Ice shared with Rolling Stone that she played it cool on the phone but began hysterically crying after she hung up.

“I'm in my walk-in closet, and I'm like, ‘Bro, this is not real life,’” the In Ha Mood singer said, adding, “Riot definitely filmed it. That’ll probably be in a documentary one day.”

Advertisement

Swift also shared her admiration for Ice in the cover story, saying she respects that Ice gets involved with the financial and business aspects of the industry as well, unlike many artists who just focus on the creative part. “I knew based on the questions she asked and the observations she made that she didn't just want to be a passenger in her own career. She wanted to be the driver of it,” the pop titan said about the up and coming singer.

Does Taylor Swift feature on Ice Spice’s debut album Y2K? Here’s what we know!

In June, when Ice Spice spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 BET Awards, the musician played coy about the 14-time Grammy winner returning the favor for Karma on Y2K. “I think she did me the favor,” Ice told the outlet, adding, “But I don't know. Let's see.”

Though it was an ambiguous answer at the time, now that Ice’s album is out, we know for sure that Swift does not feature on the album. The artists that do, however, are Travis Scott, Gunna, and Central Cee.