Is Pretty Little Liars Reboot Coming To A Close After 2 Seasons? Here's What Report Says

The reboot of Pretty Little Liars, which premiered in 2022 under the title Original Sin, is reportedly not getting a third season. According to Variety, Max has decided to cancel the show after two seasons, with the second season, Summer School, having aired in mid-2024.

Max Confirms No Third Season for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

In a statement to Variety on Friday, Sept. 20, Max confirmed that it will not move forward with another season of the popular reboot. The streaming platform expressed gratitude to co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, along with Warner Bros. Television, for reviving the Pretty Little Liars franchise. "Their unique and modern creative vision – combined with the immense talent of our cast and crew – gave the series a fun, horror-filled point of view that paid tribute to its original Rosewood roots," Max said. The reboot introduced fans to new characters, but the legacy of the Liars came to a halt with the cancellation.

Cast Reflects on End of Show, Thanks Fans

Following the cancellation, cast members shared heartfelt reflections on social media. Malia Pyles, who played Mouse, posted on X: "This show changed my life and put so many bright souls on my path. Forever grateful for Pretty Little Liarsand for everyone involved in bringing it to life." Actor Jordan Gonzalez expressed similar sentiments, writing: "Love you all and eternally grateful to the fandom, my cast/family, and all of the creatives involved. #pllsummerschool forever ." Maia Reficco, who portrayed another lead character, added, "We’ll forever be Pretty Little Liars. Thank you so much for the love and support."

Advertisement

Although the Pretty Little Liars franchise has seen multiple spin-offs like Ravenswood and The Perfectionists, the reboot's early cancellation comes as a surprise to many fans. Despite its premature end, the cast and creators have shown immense gratitude for the opportunity to reimagine the series. As the show leaves behind a devoted fanbase, the characters and storylines will remain memorable in the world of Millwood.