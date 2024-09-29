'It Was A Funny Game': Will Ferrell And Harper Steele Reveal The ONE Sketch They Regret Not Getting Aired On SNL

As Saturday Night Live (SNL) prepares to celebrate its 50th season, two of its most iconic figures, Will Ferrell and Harper Steele, recall on their experience on the show.

While both contributed to some of the most iconic moments in SNL history, one sketch stands out, but not for the reasons you may expect. In a recent interview, Ferrell and Steele stated that their sketch Unicorn Mountain was never aired, although it is still a fan favorite that they consider a missed opportunity.

Will Ferrell, a former SNL cast member, and Harper Steele, a writer and now head writer, spoke with PEOPLE about their greatest behind the scenes moments and sketches that never made it to the stage. One that struck out was Unicorn Mountain, a sketch the two worked on together while on the show.

"We wrote a sketch together called 'Unicorn Mountain,'" Steele said. "It was a funny game that we would play where I would write half the sketch and give him the other half."

Ferrell originally wanted the sketch to be a whimsical children's show opener. "Will started this sketch, and it was a four-minute kid's show opening about a unicorn mountain, and how free and wonderful and magical it was."

However, once in Steele's hands, the sketch took a sharp, hilarious turn. "I opened up the actual sketch on him and Tracy Morgan eating a unicorn, talking about how easy they are to catch," Steele joked. "Because, you know, they're so free and open and magical."

Despite its compelling comedy premise, Unicorn Mountain never made it to the rehearsal stage. Ferrell said that it never made it to dress. The two lamented that Lorne Michaels, the show's creator, eventually passed on the sketch. Ferrell stated that Michaels missed a great one by failing to put Unicorn Mountain in the lineup.

While it didn't air, Ferrell and Steele's lively banter proved their creative chemistry. Together, they created some of Ferrell's most memorable roles, including his portrayal of crooner Robert Goulet.

Lorne Michaels created SNL in 1975, and it has served as a platform for many of the most well-known comedians. Over the years, it has produced many iconic moments, sketches, and characters that are still remembered today.

