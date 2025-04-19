Jennifer Lopez's Producer Spills Shocking Hollywood S*x Secrets: 'People Like Weinstein was the Norm, Not the Exception'

Trigger Warning: Mentions of sexual abuse

Jennifer Lopez’s longtime producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, has exposed the deep-rooted culture of misogyny and abuse in Hollywood. Ahead of the release of her debut novel Climbing in Heels, the film producer revealed the dark reality behind the glamorous-looking world.

The veteran producer, who started her career as a secretary at the William Morris Agency in the early ’80s, told Page Six that people like Harvey Weinstein were not the anomaly; they were the norm in the industry.

Though her novel is a fictional story of three young women working at one of Hollywood’s biggest agencies, it draws largely from her own experiences in the tinsel town. And, S*x and the City and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star is already working on turning the novel into a TV show.

During the candid interview, the producer revealed that she nearly became a victim herself when Bill Cosby's executive secretary asked her to sign some contracts and bring them over to his hotel, The Beverly Wilshire. Thanks to a warning from a colleague, she decided not to go to the hotel and rejected the offer. Cosby, now 87, has been accused by over 60 women of s*xual misconduct.

Goldsmith-Thomas also revealed that s*xual harassment in the workplace was common back in those days, and nobody even made efforts to keep it hidden. She revealed that men often asked her for s*xual favors in the mail room. "The guys in the mail room, they’d go, ‘Hey, could I have a little keppy?’ — meaning, ‘Can I have a little [oral s*x]?’," she recalled.

She also recalled speaking to a gay trainee who was harassed by the same men who mocked him for his s*xuality.

Goldsmith-Thomas revealed that she saw several actresses being s*xually abused by men in power. Just to get to the casting call, actresses had to give s*xual favors to casting directors. "There was a casting couch just to get to the agency," she said.

The producer also gave a disclaimer that not all men were perpetrators, but many were. She credited the #MeToo movement with sparking real change.

Climbing in Heels is out April 29.

