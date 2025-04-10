Disgraced Producer Harvey Weinstein Chooses Side in Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Legal Drama; Says Truth Was Twisted

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein, the former film producer serving time for rape and sexual assault, has weighed in on the legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Speaking from his prison cell at Rikers Island, Weinstein said he supports Baldoni and believes The New York Times treated the It Ends With Us director the same way it treated him.

Advertisement

“Watching Justin Baldoni take legal action against The New York Times and its reporters, accusing them of manipulating communications and ignoring evidence that countered Ms. Lively’s claims, hit me hard,” Weinstein said in a statement to TMZ.

Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation. The alleged incidents occurred on the set of their film It Ends With Us and during the press tour that followed. Baldoni has responded with a countersuit.

He claimed that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, led a smear campaign against him. He has also sued The New York Times, saying the outlet distorted facts and left out important context when reporting on Lively’s claims. The article in question was coauthored by Megan Twohey, who also covered Weinstein’s misconduct in 2017.

Weinstein, who was first exposed by The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017, claimed that both outlets had cherry-picked details about him to fit a narrative. He said they did the same thing by selecting only the information that supported their story while ignoring important context and facts that could have challenged it.

Advertisement

He also expressed regret for not speaking up earlier. “I should have had the courage to speak out against the way the truth was twisted. That failure still haunts me,” Weinstein added. He said he would closely follow Baldoni’s lawsuit because it relates to how the media handles accusations.

In response to Harvey Weinstein’s comments, a spokesperson for The New York Times defended the outlet’s reporting. They said the investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against Weinstein had been thoroughly conducted over several months, using on-the-record interviews, legal settlements paid to accusers, and other documents.

The spokesperson stated that none of the facts in their coverage were in dispute and added that Weinstein had acknowledged his misconduct in a statement that was published in full by the Times. They also stated that he had since been criminally convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Reaches Out to Taylor Swift Amid Justin Baldoni Feud; Source Says ‘It Was Never Her…’