Harry Hamlin Says Lisa Rinna Threatened to Kill Him During Postpartum Depression Battle: 'You Better Call...'

Lisa Rinna battled severe postpartum depression after the births of her daughters Delilah and Amelia. In a candid conversation on the podcast Let’s Not Talk About the Husband, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin opened up about the darkest phase of their marriage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 61, described the period as living under a “huge dark cloud,” and said that the feeling of hopelessness lasted 15 months after her first daughter was born. The depression returned even more severely after welcoming her second daughter. That’s when her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, 73, said things took a frightening turn.

Hamlin said that his wife threatened to kill him and told him to keep the knives away. “You said, ‘I’m gonna kill you,’” Hamlin recalled. “‘Keep the knives in the drawer.’ And I said, ‘You better call [your OB-GYN] right now.’”

Rinna said that she didn’t recall making the threats but confirmed the chilling intensity of her symptoms, including hallucinations. “I was having horrible hallucinations of killing people, and I needed to take the knives out of the house,” she said. “And I also had horrible visions of driving the car into a brick wall.”

Rinna clarified that her destructive thoughts were never directed toward her children and she never had horrible visions about hurting her babies in any way, shape, or form.

Women with postpartum depression may experience sadness, anger, extreme mood swings, and in severe cases, hallucinations or thoughts of harm.

Looking back, Rinna described her mental state at the time as “completely psychotic.” Eventually, she sought help and was prescribed antidepressants. The medications helped the actress, and she returned to her normal state of mind.

Now, Rinna is using her platform to encourage other women to get help and speak up. She told new mothers not to suffer in silence.

Rinna has acted in the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives and the television drama Melrose Place. She starred on Bravo's reality television series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2014 to 2022. Meanwhile, Hamlin is best known for his work in Clash of the Titans, Mad Men, and L.A. Law.

