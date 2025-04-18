Jennifer Lopez to Star in Netflix-Led The Last Mrs Parrish Movie Adaptation: All You Need to Know

Jennifer Lopez is set to star in the upcoming Netflix movie adaptation of The Last Mrs. Parrish, based on the best-selling novel by Liv Constantine. PEOPLE confirmed the casting on Thursday, April 17. The project will be directed by Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis, known for Forrest Gump and Back to the Future.

The 2017 psychological thriller gained attention as a Reese Witherspoon book club pick in December 2017. Since then, it has sold over one million copies and has been published in more than 34 countries.

According to a description on Bookshop.org, the story follows Amber Patterson, a woman living in Connecticut who targets a wealthy couple, Daphne and Jackson Parrish. “Amber uses Daphne’s compassion and caring to insinuate herself into the family’s life, the first step in a meticulous scheme to undermine her,” the description reads.

Amber becomes Daphne’s closest friend, travels to Europe with the family, and grows close to Jackson. However, secrets from her past could threaten her plans.

Jennifer Lopez will produce the movie through her company, Nuyorican Productions, alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Molly Sims and Liza Chasin are also producing the film.

Netflix first put the adaptation into development in September 2021, according to Variety. The screenplay is being written by Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton) and John Gatins (Flight), both of whom are Academy Award nominees.

In addition to The Last Mrs. Parrish, Lopez is currently filming another Netflix movie titled Office Romance. She stars alongside Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein, who also co-wrote the script. Lopez shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, “This is gonna be a fun one.”

The Last Mrs. Parrish will mark Robert Zemeckis’s return to directing after Here, which reunited him with Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Lopez was last seen in the sports drama Unstoppable. Her upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered at Sundance in January and is set for theatrical release on October 10.

